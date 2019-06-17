Marker honors county native

LAURINBURG — Dozens of family and friends gathered to honor and remember a Laurinburg native with a new historical marker beside the Scotland County Memorial Library on Saturday.

The crowd met at the new Laurinburg City Hall to share stories about Judge James Dickson Phillips (1922-2017), his achievements, good deeds and how he impacted their lives.

Phillips grandchildren unveiled the marker after the ceremony, where it will remain for years to come.

“He had this wry smile and a twinkle in his eye that said ‘I know a secret that most people don’t know,” said Douglas Hix, retired pastor and retired president of St. Andrews University. “That secret was that communities that have fair and just laws and fair and just administration of those laws have the one essential thing for the flourishing of human beings.

If such communities do not have such laws then they degenerate. It just a simple fundamental truth about human communities and that is what we are here to celebrate today is a man who embodied and reflected that profound conviction.”

Phillips was a teacher, lawyer, judge and soldier. He attended Davidson College and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1943. After college, he joined the Army and flew with the paratroopers in World War II. Phillips was badly wounded and was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

After the war, he came back to Laurinburg. Then he attended University of North Carolina Law School and started a practice in Laurinburg. After years of law practice and moving to Fayetteville to form the practice of Sanford, Phillips and McCoy, he became an Appellate Court judge. Phillips also was a professor and dean at the UNC Law School.

Bob Gordon, a retired lawyer and attorney, spoke about being a student in one of Phillips hard classes.

”I had Phillips for Civil Procedure, my fourth year in law school,” Gordon said. “He was brilliant and so far ahead of us, it was really a tough course. On my final exam, I worried about passing, so on that afternoon, I caught him as he was leaving. I said, ‘Professor Phillips, I think I did pretty horribly on your exam’ and he stared at me with those eyes and that pensive little smile. He said, ‘We shall see son, we will see’ and I got a C in that course and I was proud of it.”

Gordon also spoke of Phillips time on the battlefield and summarized his character in one sentence.

“Now we recognize that he had the patience of a fisherman, the grace of a Christian, the wit… of a soldier and the modesty which marks great men,” said Gordon.

Phillips daughter, Lyn, thanked the crowd for coming to support and remember her father.

“One of daddy’s strongest virtues was his humility,” Lyn said. “So this is something we would not have expected but he would have appreciated so much the fact that it reflects the love and respect the good folks of Laurinburg have for him as he did for them.”

She added that her father and Terry Sanford were good friends and they both reached for higher heights while serving Scotland county.

“These two achieved so much success due to the love for their city, county, and country,” Lyn said. “We are so proud of him and to us, the family, he was simply our sweet, loving and beloved husband, daddy, and papa.”

The crowd was able to enjoy light refreshments and conversation after the unveiling.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

