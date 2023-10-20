LAURINBURG — The director of State Veterans Affairs Services at the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs paid of visit to Scotland’s Veterans Services office this week.

During his visit, Edison Platt delivered supplies for the Veteran’s Stand Down event which will be held in March 2024. Stand Downs are typically one- to three-day events during which VA staff and volunteers provide food, clothing and health screenings to homeless and at-risk veterans. In addition, veterans also receive referrals for health care, housing solutions, employment, substance use treatment, mental health counseling and other essential services.

More information about the 2024 Stand Down will be forthcoming.

Also this week, Scotland County Veteran Services Officer Michael McNey presented as a panelist to the residents of Scotia Village and also to the veterans at American Legion Post #51. He will present another community outreach at the American Legion Post #51 on Oct. 27, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon., to assist veterans and their families.

Those who wish for McNey to offer assistance on veterans services or present to a group may contact him at 910-277-2597 or [email protected].