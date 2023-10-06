PEMBROKE — Laura Arnold’s path to a college degree began more than a decade ago, but life got in the way and her plans were put on hold.

In August 2022, Arnold––a wife, full-time data specialist and mother of five — finally got the chance to resume her college career at UNC Pembroke. This time, she was determined not to let anything derail her dreams.

Not even cancer.

Doctors discovered a lump during a routine physical in November. A biopsy revealed the early stages of breast cancer.

“My heart dropped,” Arnold said. “Everything goes through your mind. How’s this going to affect me? How will it affect my family? My kids. My job. Will I look the same? It was a whirlwind of emotions at one time.”

Within weeks of her diagnosis, she had surgery to remove two tumors and three lymph nodes. She began chemotherapy in February, followed by 20 rounds of radiation therapy––all while maintaining a near 4.0 GPA in the interdisciplinary studies online program.

For Arnold, her classes provided a much-needed outlet. By this time, she returned to her job with Cumberland County Schools’ ESL (English as a Second Language) Department.

“My classes gave me a distraction,” she said. “It kept my mind from racing and thinking about the what-ifs. I was able to focus on school. It gave me something else to think about and work toward––something I had control over.”

Her focus and determination earned her the Silver Scholar award, which recognizes students with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.795. She credits her success in the classroom to the ‘amazing’ support system at home and from her UNCP family as she inches closer to her goal––to cross the stage next May.

“Everyone at UNCP, from my professors to the ladies in ARC (Accessibility Resource Center), have been extremely accommodating and understanding,” Arnold said. “My daughter, Harley, is a freshman here this year. She chose to come to UNCP to be closer to me and after witnessing my positive experiences here.”

Though she still faces an uphill battle, Arnold has kept a positive outlook, while continuing to count her blessings. And not once has she considered pressing pause on her academic career. She has five reasons to stay the course — her children Harley and Gage and stepchildren Danielle, Seth and Sam.

“I want to show my children that — even though it may be hard — you can survive any obstacle that life throws your way.”

UNC Pembroke is recognizing Laura in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.