PEMBROKE — University of North Carolina at Pembroke alumnus Scottie Chavis has joined an elite group of the country’s law enforcement officers after graduating from the FBI National Academy.

Chavis, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) captain, graduated as a member of the 287th session on Sept. 4 in Quantico, Virginia. Fewer than 1% of the country’s law enforcement officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the graduation ceremony. The 287th class consisted of men and women from 46 American states, four military organizations, three federal civilian organizations and 21 nations worldwide.

Captain Chavis is the most recent officer in department history to complete this prestigious program. Internationally known for its academic excellence, the academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Chavis also completed the Yellow Brick Road — a grueling final test of the fitness challenge, which consists of a 6.1-mile run through a hilly, wooded trail built by U.S. Marines.

Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

Captain Chavis is assigned as a task force member to Raleigh’s Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAAC). Captain Chavis recognizes the importance of accountability and ethics within an organization and exemplifies his commitment to the highest standard throughout daily work practices and personal demonstration.

Chavis joined the Highway Patrol in 1999, and was assigned to Troop B, District 1, Cumberland County and later served in Troop B, District VII, Robeson County. In 2006, he received orders to the executive protection detail for the Governor of North Carolina. During his tenure, he provided security to four different North Carolina governors and, in 2011, was promoted to the rank of sergeant. In 2017, he was promoted to the rank of first sergeant and assigned to Internal Affairs and later as the training coordinator at the highway patrol’s driving track. In 2021, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the state’s fusion center.

During his time in ISAAC, he received a promotion to the rank of captain in 2022. His unique position on the task force as a Captain has allowed him to successfully connect the ISAAC and NCSHP to open lines of communication and become the primary point of contact for highway patrolmen across the state.