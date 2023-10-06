LAURINBURG — Following the Sept. 27 report regarding conditions at Scotland Correctional Institution, Rep. Garland Pierce on Wednesday joined a group of local and state leaders to inspect the facility and meet with institution officials, according to information included in The Raleigh Review, released by Pierce’s office.

The Newsline article had addressed an anonymous report of potential overcrowding, staff shortages and other issues.

Although he was deeply concerned by the initial news report, Rep. Pierce came away from the meeting satisfied that steps will continue to be taken at different levels of government to make sure conditions at the facility pass muster, according to the review.

“There was an open, productive conversation from all parties present. I was left with the impression that the correctional administrators take these allegations seriously, and will work with officials including myself to evaluate the most urgent changes that need to be made.”

Rep. Pierce remains committed to fairness, including for inmates, and continues to monitor the situation as it evolves, according to the review.