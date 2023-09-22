Millions are being invested in Laurinburg with new constructions

LAURINBURG — South Main Street is seeing plenty of construction coming to the area with many asking what is slated to go in these spots.

According to Laurinburg Community Development Director Walker McCoy, the city will be gaining a Popeyes at 1200 S. Main Street which is located across the street from Dunkin Donuts, a Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be going in at 1402 S. Main Street where the former Dawg Haus was located and a Hwy 55 at 1694 S. Main Street which was the location of the recently demolished BB&T Bank.

Freddy’s is a chain restaurant known for its made-to-order pressed patties and steak fries dressed in a signature seasoning and menu of frozen custards while Popeyes is known for its New Orleans–style fried chicken.

“There is also the Bojangles rebuild, Harbor Freight just opened and construction at Scotland Crossing to for Five Below,” McCoy said. “The Tesla Charging Station was just installed and is operational. Those projects alone were around $7.3 million in investment. There are also many other possible developments in the works including the $2.8-million expansion project going on at Scotia Village.”

WLNC’s Sandy Callan recently spoke with the county inspections and reported three other businesses were also set to come to Laurinburg including a Pizza Hut Express which will be located next to Wendy’s and a Goodwill store which will be opening in West Wood Village.

“These businesses’ investment encourages others to look at Laurinburg. It can and will lead to further development and investment in Laurinburg,” McCoy said. “There is a lot of interest in Laurinburg, and we are talking to and working with investors and brokers to bring more.”

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis added he’s excited to be seeing all the investment in Laurinburg citing the city’s location off U.S. 74 as one of the reasons there’s been so much interest.

“We have had a lot of recent interest from developers,” Willis said. “We have many projects currently coming to fruition which you can see throughout town while there are others still in the planning process. These additions not only add something for our citizens but will also add jobs to our community and add sales tax revenue as well. It’s exciting to see these businesses investing in our community and in Laurinburg.”