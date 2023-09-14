LAURINBURG — One more person was arrested and one is at large in the three-month-long “It’s a Family Affair” drug bust operation, conducted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit.

On Wednesday, 49-year-old Lutwane F. Thorne, of the 10000 block of South Turnpike Road in Laurinburg was arrested following a traffic stop for his suspected involvement concerning the three-month operation, according to a report submitted by Lt. Haywood of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit. Thorne was criminally charged with one count of trafficking Heroin, one count of conspire to sell/deliver Heroin, and one count of maintaining a dwelling for sell/delivery of a controlled substance.

Thorne received a $350,000 secured bond and was placed in the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The “It’s a Family Affair” operation was the result of individuals who were involved in the sale and distribution of Crack Cocaine and Heroin from the area known as the “Truck Stop,” located in the Southeastern portion of Scotland County. Four individuals have already been arrested and processed and are currently still being detained in the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center — George Edward Pipkin, Frances Chavis, Calvin Pipkin and Damien Alexander Brown.

Currently, the sixth person — Antonio Pipkin — involved hasn’t been located and is named in the case. Active warrants on Antonio Pipkin include one count of trafficking heroin, one count of conspiring to sell/deliver Heroin and one count of maintaining a dwelling/controlled substance. Pipkin has not been served at the present date.

Anyone with with information concerning the location of Antonio Pipkin can contact Lt. E. Haywood at 910-276-3385 or Sgt. S. Sullivan.