LAURINBURG — A grand total of $55,650 was raised during the Scotland Family Counseling Center’s Silent Samaritan Society campaign that launched in March at Brick & Mortar in downtown Laurinburg.

This money will allow the therapists at Scotland Family Counseling Center to continue to provide counseling for individuals, couples and families in the Laurinburg/Scotland County area, with a particular emphasis on providing client aid to those who are under-insured or uninsured.

Chairmen Annette and Jim Morgan and co-chairmen Mary Jo and David Adams led a committee that met for months to plan the spirited celebration, which included live music provided by the Jim Morgan Jazz Group and a feast by Rick’s Catering. The atmosphere was lively as the crowd gathered to be encouraged about the many ways Scotland Family Counseling Center changes lives, marriages and families, and the trickle-down impact on the entire community.

Annette Morgan welcomed all to the program and Reverend George Ellis offered the blessing and recounted the scriptural story of the Good Samaritan as a reminder of why the counseling center’s supporters are called “Silent Samaritans.”

“Be the Change” was the theme, and Kenzie Miller challenged the group to be intentional about being the positive change that impacts the world around them. Danny Caddell followed with an explanation about why he and his wife, Carolina, have prioritized giving to the counseling center since its beginning in 2007, and Whit Gibson reminded the crowd about the difference in financial gifts to SFCC make in its ability to serve the needs of the underinsured and uninsured. Mary Jo and David Adams closed the meeting of the 2023 Silent Samaritan Society with prayer.

While individual supporters of Scotland Family Counseling Center remain anonymous — thus the “silent” designation — this year was the first campaign that encouraged corporate support. This new opportunity was met with great enthusiasm by the following companies and organizations: NSG Pilkington, First Capital Bank, Service Thread, Buie Manufacturing, The Morgan Foundation, The Z.V. Pate Foundation, Scotland Memorial Foundation, Nic’s Pic Kwik and Hasty Realty.