Scotland High School senior wins Scotland Motors car

LAURINBURG — For the third year, Scotland Motors has given a car away to Scotland High School students — which has now been made into an event for the high school students.

Students in each class had the chance to earn tickets to be placed in the barrel for the car. To get a ticket the student had to meet the criteria of an 85 average in the class, no in-school or out-of-school suspension and no more than one absence in the class — and students could get an additional ticket if they were not tardy.

“This started out as something for our 50th anniversary as a way to say thank you for the community,” said Lee Howell of Scotland Motors. “It was supposed to be a one and done, but when we were leaving a student stopped us and thanked us for doing it and it struck a chord with me, so we decided to keep doing it.”

Howell had two 2017 Mitsubishi Mirages, one white and one black, for the lucky student to choose from — but this year he decided to do something a little different.

“We’re going to give away the second car if whoever we pick has perfect attendance,” Howell said. “We’re hoping that with this it will give the students incentive to do well.”

Senior Terrie Douglas was the lucky student whose name was drawn and the future University of North Carolina-Greensboro student was in shock from the win.

“I’m just so excited I didn’t think I would actually win,” Douglas said. “I still can’t believe it and I was just talking to my parents about getting a new car, too.”

Unfortunately for the other students, Douglas didn’t have perfect attendance, so only one car — the black one — was given away. But students had other opportunities to win something. Along with the car, there were drawings for students to win anywhere from $25 to $100.

Around $600, which was donated by staff, was given out to the students allowing them to win a variety of money. One of the opportunities allowed for students who had been selected for $25 to shoot a free-throw or choose someone to shoot it for them in hopes of raising the $25 to $50.

Students chose teachers, coaches and even Superintendent Ron Hargrave — who made his free throw shot — though many were left disappointed when their chosen person missed the basket.

“The kids have been talking about it all day and couldn’t wait to find out if they won the car,” Principal Brian Edkins said. “The neat thing this year was that there was potential to give away a second car. We’re so thankful to Lee Howell he’s done so much work and the fact that he gives a car to a student is phenomenal.”

