Despite the heat Optimist Plate Sale brought out volunteers and customers alike

LAURINBURG — The weather may have been warm Wednesday, but that didn’t stop volunteers nor those looking for a bite to eat from coming to the annual Optimist Family Plate Sale.

Before the start of the sales it was estimated between 2,000 and 2,300 plates would be sold on the warm May afternoon where temperatures hit close to the century mark.

But despite the heat the kitchen at Optimist Park was packed full of workers frying and breading shrimp, as well as making the hushpuppies.

“Everything is made fresh,” said Ron Riggins, who lead the annual plate sale. “We make our own coleslaw, which has become kind of famous itself, we have hush puppies and each plate gets a chocolate chip cookie — the only thing we don’t make.”

Before the sale even began at 11, volunteers were working to fill plates for deliver or pick-up as well as be prepared for when the crowds did begin coming.

While the volunteers went back to their daily lives of work for a few hours many left the lunch shift preparing to come back again for the dinner shift.

All the money that is raised through the plate sale goes to the Optimist Club which in turn goes back to the boys and girls baseball teams, scholarships, oratorical contests, essay contests and more.

“This started as just a fish fry in the early 1980s with the first few in the restaurant of the Scotland Inn,” Riggins said. “It then moved to the armory for eight years until Optimist Park was build and we moved here. It did stay a fish fry until 1998 when we added shrimp, and then we added chicken around 2008 or 2009.”

The Optimist Club holds two plate sales a year, one in the spring and another in the fall, to raise money for the club in order to put money back into the community.

