Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Phritz Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons forced entry through the front door but nothing was reported to be missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole Nike shoes, financial cards, and identification documents.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons stole their white 2017 Dodge Journey.

LAURINBURG — Flowers and Friends on South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that assorted potted plants and flowers were stolen.

LAURINBURG — Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Sunday that an unknown black female stole assorted cans and bottles of alcohol before leaving in a blue Cadillac.

LAURINBURG — Tractor Supply reported to the police department on Sunday that a pressure washer was stolen by an unknown black male who left in a Nissan Altima.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Demetrius McBryde, 44, of Warren Avenue was arrested Friday on a warrant for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Tosha McNeill, 45, of Charlotte Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County for simple assault. She was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Lanette Timmons, 24, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Saturday on a warrant for communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. They were given a $1,000 bond.