LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in a death instigation.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, a man was brought to the Scotland Memorial Hospital by friends Sunday around 6:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

The man, who was identified as 28-year-old Marquis Laquan Powell of Fayetteville, later died of his injuries.

The friends who brought the man to the hospital were not cooperating with law enforcement but deputies were able to determine the shooting likely happened somewhere in the Laurel Hill community, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Those who live in Laurel Hill are asked to come forward if they heard anything Sunday and to check their cameras to see if they might have captured something that could be helpful in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. One can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com.