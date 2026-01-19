Scots sophomore Haydynn Lowery (left) looks to make a move against a Terry Sanford defender during Friday’s game. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

<p>Scots freshman Amaria Bostick (right) drives past a Terry Sanford defender during Friday’s game.</p> <p>Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange</p>

<p>Scots sophomore Mariya Campbell (5) pushes the ball ahead on a fast break against Terry Sanford during Friday’s game.</p> <p>Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange</p>

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots girls’ basketball team (1-12) was defeated by the Terry Sanford Bulldogs, 74-16, on Friday. Here are photos from the game.