LAURINBURG — The Highland Hooligans have found their next head coach, hiring North Carolina native Joe Critcher. The team announced Saturday that Critcher was hired via Facebook.

Critcher becomes the second head coach in team history and replaces J.R. Polak. The Hooligans released a statement regarding the hire.

“We’re excited to announce Joe Critcher as our new Head Baseball Coach! A North Carolina native with over 40 years in education and coaching, Coach Critcher brings a championship pedigree, including multiple state titles, conference championships and 300-plus career wins across high school, college and American Legion baseball.”

“He’s a Hall of Fame coach, former state champion. Known for building winning programs and even better young men, Coach Critcher is a huge addition to Hooligans baseball!”

The Hooligans capped off last year as the baseball entertainment in Scotland County, and in their inaugural season, they made the playoffs, where they lost in the first round.