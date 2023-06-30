LAUREL HILL — Around 150 attended the Laurel Hill Community Center’s inaugural Golf Cart Parade on Thursday evening.

”We will make this an annual event and I’m so happy to see all of you that showed up, so excited to be able to put this together for Laurel Hill and the surrounding areas,” said Jenn Townsend, the community center’s supervisor. “I know that in years to come it will grow and expand into something large.”

Grand Marshal, Carl Townsend led the parade with a camo Volkswagen Dune Buggy. He was followed by Aidan Clark, Mickey and Joyce Gainey, Willie Norton, and Trace Norton. Prizes were as follows Gainey, best in show and First place, Aidan Clark, most creative and Second place, and Willie Norton, most patriotic and Third place.

John Smith sang the national anthem.

Onlookers lined the walking field with chairs to watch golf carts circling while throwing candy out to the crowd. Kids and adults alike ran to grab candy thrown out to them. Kids left with goody bags filled with candy and toys.

Participants were given the opportunity to showcase their patriotism by decorating their cart for a chance to win cash prizes — $30 for the best, $20 for the runner-up, and $10 for the third place.

Townsend thanked all in attendance and welcomed everyone to visit the center for upcoming future events.

“We truly do thank you all for taking time out and coming out to join us. Making traditions and memories is what it’s all about,” Townsend said.

For more information on the Laurel Hill Community Center happenings visit the center at 14940 Church Street in Laurel Hill or call Jenn Townsend at 910-773-1930. Events are also posted through Facebook on their business page.