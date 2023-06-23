Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had attempted to break in by damaging the front door knob but no entry was made.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Everett Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that an unknown person had broken into their vehicle and stole sunglasses and an anti-theft wheel lock key.

LAURINBURG — Southern Mini Storage reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons broke into two units and stole kitchen appliances from one and assorted clothing, household goods, and electronics were taken from the other.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Horace Circle reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 17 that unknown persons had stolen a push lawn mower.

LAUREL HILL —The Springhill Store reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 16 that someone stole a cell phone from the store.

LAUREL HILL —A resident of Hardee Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that an air conditioning unit was stolen.

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s reported to the police department on Tuesday that two John Deere riding mowers were stolen.

John Gregg, 54, and Tina Stephens, 52, of Lumberton were arrested in the case and charged with felony larceny.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that they let a family member use their vehicle and when they got it back a firearm was missing. The family member refuses to give the firearm back.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that there was damage to the residence and believe it might be a bullet.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McClellan Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had damaged their driver-side door by hitting it with a cinder block before throwing the cinder block through the back windshield.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lockwood Lane presorted to the Sheriff’s Office on June 16 that their residence was shot at. No one was hurt.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Marcellus Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that their residence had been struck by gunfire.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Hood Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that their residence had been struck by gunfire.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Thursday that their vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that while two adults and two juveniles were in the home, someone shot at the residence. The bullet struck the kitchen window but no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Damajio Kearns, 21, of Raeford was arrested Tuesday for trespassing. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Darryl McLean, 30, of Salley McNair Road was arrested Tuesday for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Mikshia Williams, 38, of Cypress Drive was arrested Wednesday for assault by pointing a gun, second-degree trespassing, simple assault, and communicating threats. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Mary Maynard, 38, of Maxton was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County for felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II substance, and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. She was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Allen Jones, 23, of Fairfield Drive was arrested Wednesday for felony possession of ecstasy and possession of drug paraphilia. He was given a $30,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jasmine Ross, 26, of Bronco Drive was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County for driving while their license is revoked, reckless driving, and speeding. She was given a $250 bond.