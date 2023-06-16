Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pinto Place reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 11 that unknown persons had broken in and stolen security cameras along with damaging the doors to a building out back.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Ida Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 11 that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a purse with keys, prescription medications, a wallet, a driver’s license, credit cards, and $300 cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Monday that someone attempted to break into their home but entry was not made.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Sherbrooke Circle reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone attempted to break into their vehicle.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to St. John’s Church Road on June 11 after an unknown person stole a memorial that was on the side of the road.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that an ATV side-by-side was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blues Farm Road reported to the police department on Monday that a package was delivered to their residence by FedEx but the box was empty. Inside was a fishing reel valued at $900.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that they had paid someone $900 for an apartment but it turned out to be a scam.

Shooting

EAST LAURINBURG — Two residents of Seventh Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 8 that unknown persons had shot into their residence. No one was injured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had shot at the residence. No one was injured.

Arson

LAUREL HILL — Sheriff’s deputies responded to Springfield Road on Wednesday after a vehicle was set on fire. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kimberly Fields, 47, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in court. They were given a $3,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Jasmine Minor, 34, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Michael McLean, 28, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for probation violation. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Joshua Sheppard, 28, of Oakwood Drive was arrested Wednesday for a warrant for communicating threats and cyberstalking. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Ashleigh Johnson, 32, of Ellerbe was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for Richmond County for identity theft. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Ricky Chavis, 66, of Enfield was arrested Wednesday for resisting a public officer. He was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG —Bobby Carter, 70, of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County court and a warrant for assault on a female.

LAURINBURG —A 14-year-old female was arrested Wednesday for simple affray. She was released to her family.

LAURINBURG —Cynthia Ferguson, 60, of McRae Street was arrested Wednesday for driving while impaired. She was released to her family.