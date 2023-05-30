Each year during the month of May, the president reminds Americans of the vital role of the military, past and present times, hence May being named National Military Appreciation Month.

Congress designated National Military Appreciation Month in 1999.

The United States has had 12 major wars. There have also been other conflicts throughout U.S. history. May is not just a month for celebrating Memorial Day, which is deemed the last Monday in May, but also to celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation Day, which falls on the Friday before Mother’s Day each year. Also, Armed Forces Day is honored on the third Saturday in May annually.

National Military Spouse Appreciation Day is a day to thank spouses for their sacrifices and honor them as the other half of the military behind the scenes.

Armed Forces Day was once celebrated on three separate days. Each of the days celebrated the branch of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Those armed forces were then unified under one agency, the Department of Defense.

Memorial Day is a day set aside to celebrate those in the military that have given their lives for the cause.

In May during National Military Appreciation Month, all branches of the United States Military are celebrated, Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and National Guard.