LAURINBURG — Every May, communities nationwide observe Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month to encourage service providers and families to work with youth to lower teen birth and pregnancy rates.

Work to prevent teen pregnancy in the United States is making a positive impact. Locally, access to quality care and comprehensive reproductive education are available to adolescents.

Reflecting the state and nation, Scotland County has seen a reduction in teen birth rates over the past five years. While teen birth rates are declining, teen births persist and there continues to be disparities among various racial and ethnic groups.

Holly Covington and Savannah Chavis, rising 11th graders at Scotland County High School have decided to join in the fight to reduce teen pregnancy in Scotland County. They approached Health Director, Amanda Deaver with an iniative to partner with the Health Department to provide educational resources to combat teen pregnancy.

“The purpose of their initiative is to spread awareness to teenagers regarding topics such as STDs, teen pregnancy, and how teens can live a healthy and productive lifestyle,” Deaver said. The Scotland County Health Department will partner with Ms. Covington and Ms. Chavis to provide educational resources and activities to bring awareness to teen issues in our county.

“As ambassadors for the initiave, Holly and Savannah will share the resources with their peers and the goal is to have a postive impact by bring awareness to our teens”.

Teen pregnancy is a problem in North Carolina but recent efforts to decrease numbers have been successful. North Carolina’s teen births to females aged 15-19 years old have seen a steady decline across all race/ethnicities since 2011. Based on 2023 County Rankings Data, teen birth in NC was at 21 per 1000 females ages 15-19 years of age which is a decrease from 50 in 2011. Scotland County’s rates were among those that decreased from 2011 with 64 births per 1000 females population ages 15-19 to 44 teen births in 2022.

“We are pleased with the momentum we are gaining in lowering our teen pregnancy rates,” Deaver said. “We offer an Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program through the Scotland County Health Department in conjunction with our community partners. This provides an evidence-informed curriculm to provide sexual health education designed to prevent teen pregnancy, STDs, sexual violence, and to increase knowledge about the reproductive system and puberty.”

To learn more about these iniatives, call Janna Blue, health educator or Deaver at 910-277-2440.