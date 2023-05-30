LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women is sponsoring a grassroots movement of people fighting for public safety measures that respect the Second Amendment and protect people from gun violence.

The NAUW is inviting the public, especially youth groups, to join the organization Saturday for the BE SMART #Wear Orange campaign march.

March participants are to meet at 8:45 a.m. at 303 N. Main St., dressed in orange. The march will begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude at the Scotland County Courthouse, located at 212 Biggs St.

Local law enforcement, schools and other governmental officials have been invited to participate.

This is the sixth march held annually, according to Dorothy Tyson, the chair of the event. Tyson said the event is about bringing awareness to the need for gun safety.

“We’re not trying to eliminate anybody’s Second Amendment Right,” Tyson said.

This movement has adopted the BE SMART campaign.

— Secure all guns in your homes and vehicles.

— Model responsible behavior around guns.

— Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes.

— Recognize the risks of teen suicide.

— Tell your peers to be SMART. Tyson at [email protected] or 910-280-6752.