Athletes in baseball, softball, women’s soccer, track and field, men’s tennis, and men’s golf make all-SAC

There were 19 different athletes across six spring sports at Scotland that made all-Sandhills Athletic Conference when the teams were recently released; five softball players, four from men’s tennis, three in baseball and track and field, and two from women’s soccer and men’s golf made up the spectrum of spring sport all-conference athletes at Scotland.

Baseball*

Eli McCoy, Alex Hatcher, and Blane Wagner were the trio of Scotland baseball players to make the all-SAC baseball team.

McCoy and Hatcher were a pivotal part of Scotland’s hitting this past year, as Hatcher led the team with a .431 batting average and McCoy followed behind at an even .400. Hatcher also paced the Scots in runs with 22 and in saves as a relief pitcher with four.

Wagner pitched a team-high 54 1/3 innings this season for the Scots and recorded a 1.80 ERA with a 6-2 record. He also had a team-best 49 strikeouts on the mound.

Softball

Madison Dixon, Avery Stutts, Dawson Blue, Sydnee Dial, and Lindsay Locklear earned all-conference honors for a Lady Scots softball team that reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA 3A East playoffs this year.

Dixon, Blue, Dial, and Locklear were four of the top five hitters for the Lady Scots, with Locklear leading the way with a .478 batting average; Locklear also finished the season with a team-leading 40 RBIs, 32 hits, .701 slugging percentage, and .556 on base percentage.

Dial was second on the team with a .419 batting average and 31 hits; as a pitcher, she threw for 75 2/3 innings and had a 10-2 record with a 1.48 ERA.

Dixon was just behind Dial as the third-best hitter for the Lady Scots this season with a .349 batting average; Defensively, Dixon was the team’s catcher, going 181 for 187 on her put outs.

Blue was fifth on the Lady Scots with a .338 batting average but led the squad with four home runs. Along with that, she tallied a team-best 39 runs and was second on the team with 26 RBIs.

Stutts managed a 1.43 ERA in the circle, which was a team-low, and a 9-2 record for the Lady Scots this season. She was also the team leader in thrown strikeouts with 106 and allowed only 29 hits on the year.

Women’s soccer

Emma Clark and Laura Wlodarczak were two bright spots for the Lady Scots soccer team after they went 3-12-1 this year.

Clark had a team-high 20 goals for the Lady Scots while Wlodarczak was second on the team with 12; Clark also had 70 shots on goal, which were more than double the amount of Wlodarczak, who was second with 33.

Wlodarczak led the Lady Scots with 10 assists and made 31 saves as a reserve goalkeeper, as well.

Track and field

Angel Scott, Samantha Barnes, and Heavenly Whitehead-Graham made the all-SAC team for track and field.

Scott and Whitehead-Graham were a part of the 4×100 relay team that went to the state track meet earlier this month; the team also included Aviona Scott and Shamari Armstrong.

Angel Scott recorded four second place finishes between the indoor and outdoor seasons and was first in the 4×200 relay at SAC Polar Bear on Dec. 10, along with Shidaya Billings, Dawson Blue, and Whitehead-Graham, and in 100-meters at SAC Meet #3 on March 23.

Barnes finished in second place twice throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons and had a first-place result in 400-meters at SAC Meet #3.

Whitehead-Graham placed in second six different times in the indoor and outdoor seasons and was a first-place finisher in long jump and 100-meter hurdles at SAC Meet #3, along with the 4×200 relay at SAC Polar Bear.

Men’s tennis

David Reyes, Ricky Zhang, Thomas Buie, and Cole Hamilton were all-conference selections from the Scotland men’s tennis team this year.

All four of them competed at 3A Mideast Regionals earlier this month in doubles, with Reyes and Zhang teaming up, and Buie and Hamilton doing the same.

As singles competitors, Reyes had a 2-3 record, Zhang went 3-3, Buie was 3-6, and Hamilton finished 5-4; Buie and Hamilton were 5-4 overall as a team while Reyes and Zhang were 2-9.

Men’s golf

Luke Seate and Jarrod Pittman were named to the all-SAC men’s golf team from Scotland.

Both Seate and Pittman made it to the 3A Mideast Regional earlier this month; Pittman was four strokes away from qualifying for states.

Seate’s best finish of the year in nine holes came at Foxfire and Sanford, when he posted a 49 both times; his best finish through 18 holes was an 86 at Pinehurst.

Pittman’s lowest nine-hole score of the season came at Foxfire with a 46, and his lowest 18-hole finish of the year came at Pinehurst and Scotch Meadows, when he scored a 90 each time.

* = Stats from first-round playoff game against Triton were not included.