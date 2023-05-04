ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham’s signature strolling and shopping event, Affair on the Square, returns to downtown on Thursday, May 11, 5-8 pm.

This will be the 10th edition of the popular sidewalk festival that takes place between Simply Chic Boutique and Hudson Brothers Deli.

“It is an evening social event in downtown Rockingham,” said Sharon Nichols, member of the event planning committee. “The restaurants will be offering dinner specials and we want to invite people to have dinner at Henry’s or Pattan’s and then stroll down the sidewalk to Hudson Brothers for drinks or dessert.”

The path begins at Simply Chic Boutique passes Our Southern Roots and goes to Willow Tree Antiques and Gifts. Other merchants include Helms Jewelers, Liberty Place, Rockingham Fitness, Rocking Trends and more. Participating retail stores will be open late to offer discounts and/or drawings for gift certificates or merchandise. Discovery Place Kids Rockingham will have children’s activities available.

“And in between the restaurants and stores, all along the sidewalks, there will be artists and vendors with a variety of items for them to see and shop,” said Nichols.” The sidewalk festival will feature 36 vendors with art, baked goods, baby blankets, collectibles, crafts, jewelry, kitchen items, leather goods, soaps, tote bags, vases and more.

According to Nichols, there will also be entertainment. “When you walk up Washington Street, you’ll hear music from DJ Eric Whitfield in front of the old bank. Mel and Friends will perform at the square and Hudson Brothers will have live music starting at 7:00 so there is something for everyone.”

Affair on the Square is sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corporation and the City of Rockingham. The committee decided to host the event on a weeknight with good reason.

“We’re not trying to compete with weekend activities. It’s an evening out,” Nichols said. “The idea is to give people a fun reason to come to downtown Rockingham on a weeknight.

“It’s not really a street festival. It’s more of a sidewalk festival,” she continued. “We’re not stopping traffic so it’s not gonna be shut down. It’s just a sociable sidewalk stroll and shop and eat and enjoy!”