County numbers are official for 9th Congressional District

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County numbers for the 9th Congressional District Special Election are official after Friday afternoon’s canvas.

The numbers in the county did not have much of a change, with the exception of going down one vote — from 467 ballots to 466.

According to Board of Elections Director Dell Parker, the reason the number of ballots went down was that someone had accidentally voted during both One-Stop and the regular primary election day. Since registered voters are only allowed to vote once, one of the ballots was taken out.

Sen. Dan Bishop held on to his title of winning the county over Union County Commissioner Stony Rushing, though only by a 12-vote margin.

District-wide, Bishop earned 14,405 votes (47.68 percent) while Rushing took just 5,882 votes (19.47 percent). Matthew Ridenhour was third overall with 5,166 votes (17.10 percent).