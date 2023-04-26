LAURINBURG — Some good crispy sauced fried chicken wings and fresh baked pizza will the catch the attention of anyone.

Mr. Z, owner of Maxton Pizza, located at 507 West Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, says that making great wings along with other items at his restaurant is just part of the dream.

Z, who born in Egypt, moved to America in 1985 to find work. Four years after moving, he opened his first pizzeria with a stone-bake pizza oven in Brooklyn, New York.

“Life was hard during that time and place,” he said. “There was a lot of hard work and struggle.’’

Many years passed and Z made the move down south. He opened Maxton Pizza, which is located at the former home of local staple. The Golden Skillet. Although this current location has conventional ovens, Z states that he is pleased that he was able to keep that Brooklyn style taste. The business offers an array of various items such as wings, pizza, calzones, and some of the best sweet tea around, according to locals.

COVID caused a decline in business because of the wing shortage along with material shortages, but Z says that the business has picked up and is back to normal, if not better. The hours are 11:00 a.m. — 8:30 p.m. daily. The restaurant offers pickup and local delivery as well as DoorDash.

A recent TikTok uploaded by an upcoming comedian involving Maxton Pizza has gone viral and brought many folks in for business.

“I am happy with this small business, and I hope that I can continue to serve people and keep them happy here at the restaurant,” said Mr. Z.