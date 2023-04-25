LAURINBURG — The first Hasty Realty Laurinburg After Five kicks off on Friday.

At 6 p.m. on South Main Street in downtown Laurinburg New Local will be performing on the stage sponsored by Dominos. The award-winning pop and rock band is led by Rachel Waldman and the five-piece band is known for its rich harmonies and energetic performances.

“We’re really excited to have New Local back this year opening up our Hasty Realty Laurinburg After Five concert series,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “They were here last July for the first time and they were awesome. We’re really thankful to Domino’s for sponsoring the band along with all our other sponsors; we couldn’t do this without them.”

There are six concerts in total this year, including Friday’s event with New Local. On May 19 the Pizazz Band will be playing followed by Heads Up Penny on June 16, the Embers on July 21, the Tru Sol Band on Aug. 17, and closing out the concert series is Laurinburg native Jim Quick on Sept. 14.

“The Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5 has become a staple for the summer months for the whole county,” English said. “There is always a great crowd and everyone who comes out has a good time enjoying the music and getting to talk with neighbors and fellow community members. So we hope everyone is excited to come out and get the season started.”

This event will be part of the Springfest weekend which will include a student art show from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Storytelling Arts Center before Laurinburg After Five on Friday. On Saturday the FUNd Run will kick off the says events with a one-mile FUNd walk will be at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K will begin at 9 a.m. To sign up for the FUNd Run visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Laurinburg/SMFFUNdRun4Life.