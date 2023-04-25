LAURINBURG — Boy Scout Troop 420 sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church presented Cole Hamilton, son of Dan and Sharon Hamilton, his Eagle Scout award in a ceremony at Trinity Presbyterian Church on April 23.

Cole is a 2023 graduate of Scotland High School where he was the captain of the soccer and tennis teams, was a junior marshal and member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. He also represented Laurinburg as and Oban Ambassador to our Sister City, Oban, Scotland.

Over his Scouting years, Cole served the troop as a Patrol Leader, Troop Guide and Senior Patrol Leader. Camp Monroe was the beneficiary of Cole’s Eagle Scout project. Cole led Scouts and friends in building 18 tee boxes for the disc golf course at Camp Monroe. Cole is a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. He plans to continue his education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Cole is the 185th Eagle Scout of Troop 420 since it presented the Troop’s first Eagle Scout award in 1931.

Troop 420 welcomes the opportunity to accept new Scouts and individuals to help support the Troop 420 program. Cub Scout Pack 420 and Boy Scout Troop 420 have membership openings for boys ages 7 through 16.

If you know of someone who can benefit from our Scouting program, please contact David Harling at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. Scouting builds tomorrow’s leaders.