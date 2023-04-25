LAURINBURG — Two teens were injured Saturday in a shooting.

According to a report from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the area of Charlotte and Raleigh streets in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers located two 14-year-old males who had been shot in the leg.

One teen was treated locally at the Scotland Memorial Hospital while the other was taken to an out-of-county facility for treatment.

There is a person of interest in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com, visiting p3tips.com and downloading the free mobile app, or calling 910-266-8146.