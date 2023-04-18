Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Saturday after someone broke into their vehicle and took some items valued at $107.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wilmington Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone stole a package that was supposed to be delivered to their home.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Todd Circle reported to the police department on Thursday that someone stole their 2017 Ford Escape.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Biscuitville on South Main Street on Friday after a bicycle was stolen from the parking lot.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Monday that two pitbull puppies were stolen from the property.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that she dropped her wallet in the parking lot of the Laurinburg Food Mart and someone picked it up. There is a person of interest.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Vance Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone used their Cash App to access their bank account and take $933 from their account.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that while shopping in a local business when a male and female attempted to snatch her purse. The purse was not taken and there are persons of interest in this case.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the police department on Thursday that multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Kinston Street was arrested Friday after three females reported that they were assaulted by another group of unknown females. They sustained minor injuries.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Alonzo Tyrek Jones, 23, of Laurinburg was arrested Thursday for possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, removing and/or altering a gun serial number, and carrying a concealed gun. He was given a $200,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Juan Rogel-Reyes, 52, of Laurinburg was arrested Thursday on warrants for domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor larceny, and injury to personal property.

LAURINBURG — Phillip Johnson, 43, of Laurinburg was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence protection order. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Terry Campbell, 47, of Laurinburg was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joseph Campbell, 43, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday for second-degree trespassing and was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damien Fields, 27, of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday on an order for arrest for failure to appear in court. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Zachary Locklear, 23, of Maxton was arrested Saturday on a warrant for trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Steven Minor, 45, of Laurinburg was arrested Sunday for resisting officers. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Larry Washington, 34, was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired and was cited for carrying a concealed weapon, failure to notify a concealed handgun permit, no operator’s license, left of center, and two counts of failing to abide by license restrictions. He was released to a family member.

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Locklear, 25, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday for an order for arrest for failure to appear. He was given a $1,600 bond.