LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools has named Wannaa Chavis as the new Chief Finance Officer approved by the Board of Education during the March 27th Committee of the Whole meeting. Chavis is currently the Chief Finance Officer for Hoke County Schools.

“I am excited about this new opportunity and I look forward to working with the administration and Board of Education to further the vision and mission of Scotland County Schools,” Chavis shared.

Chavis began her career in finance in public education by serving in the Finance Department for the Public Schools of Robeson County for two years. She has worked for Hoke County Schools for the past 19 years and served as the district’s Chief Finance Officer for the last 16 years. Under her leadership, the school district has been awarded for multiple years both the prestigious Association of School Business Officials International Award for our Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and the Government of Finance Officers Association – Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award.

“Her level of knowledge and professionalism in the field of finance will be a huge asset to our district,” Rick Singletary, Chair of the Board of Education said. “I am confident that Scotland County Schools will be wellserved through her leadership.”

Her official start date with the district has yet to be determined.