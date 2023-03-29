LAURINBURG — Four teens have been charged in connection to two stolen vehicles.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers received information Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. about a stolen vehicle near Marcellus Street. The vehicle, a 2011 Dodge Durango had been stolen out of Hoke County on Monday. When officers located the vehicle it was parked next to a 2017 Hyundai Tucson which had been reported stolen out of Hamlet on Feb. 21.

During the time of finding the vehicles, another officer observed three juvenile males running from the area. All three, who were later revealed to be a 17-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 14-year-old were apprehended in the area of McGirts Bridge Road.

The 17-year-old was found to be in possession of three firearms, including one reported stolen from Laurinburg, and the 14-year-old was found to be in possession of the key fob from the Hyundai Tucson.

The 17-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor, and resisting a public officer.

The 15-year-old was charged with resisting a public officer.

The 14-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, and a custody order for failure to appear on previous charges.

Video footage later obtained showed the three males along with a fourth at the stolen vehicles. The fourth male, who was also 17, was later apprehended on North Main Street. That 17-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and officers believe that these juveniles may be involved in other recent crimes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com