LAURINBURG — A vehicle was damaged Monday after driving by two vehicles that were shooting at each other.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Monday a 20-year-old male of Washington Avenue was driving south on McGirts Bridge Road when he observed two cars traveling north out of the city limits that appeared to be shooting at each other.

As he passed the two vehicles his 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was struck in the driver’s side door causing about $400 damage.

This was one of many damages done by gunfire from Friday into Monday that was reported to the police department.

On Friday a resident of South Caledonia Road reported that their unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire while a Shannon resident reported their unoccupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire while at the Circle H. A resident of Hall Street also reported on Friday that their residence had been struck by gunfire with bullet holes in the rear entrance door and the refrigerator.

On Saturday a resident of Cleveland Street had reported that their unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire.

On Sunday a resident of Jackson Street reported that their residence had been shot into while one adult and one juvenile had been inside, no one was injured. On Gamble Street, a resident reported their unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire and a resident of Produce Market Road reported their car shed had been struck by gunfire.

The last report came on Monday after the Laurinburg Cutting Edge on Atkinson Street reported damage to a window and interior wall which appeared to come from a bullet.

There were no injuries reported during any of these incidents.