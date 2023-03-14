Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Monday that they were awoken by two masked males in the residence demanding money and drugs. A male in the residence was physically assaulted before the two suspects fled the residence after taking a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber firearm and $80. The male refused medical treatment.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that someone stole their temporary registration plate while the car was parked in Walmart.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blue Bell Lane reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons used their identity to open a bank account.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Harvey Little, 29, of Charles Drive was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County for assault on a female, injury to personal property, misdemeanor larceny, driving while impaired and simple assault.

LAURINBURG — A 15-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition for carrying a concealed weapon, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods.

LAURINBURG — A 16-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition for carrying a concealed weapon, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods.

LAURINBURG — Latisha Love, 38, of Charlotte Street was arrested Monday for driving while impaired. She was released to a family member.