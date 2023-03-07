LAURINBURG — Maggie Wells of Laurinburg, North Carolina, and Susan Johnson of Laurinburg, North Carolina, have been named the local program coordinators for Special Olympics Scotland County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne.

Now an Exceptional Children (EC) coordinator with Scotland County Schools, Wells’ volunteer involvement with Special Olympics began during her high school years and continued through her professional roles. Prior to her current position, Wells served as a special education teacher and a school administrative professional. She is the vice president and founding board member of Live Like Madison, LLC, an organization dedicated to raising funds for pediatric cancer research, supporting children and families impacted by the disease and building awareness in communities. For the past three years, she has chaired the organization’s annual golf tournament, which has raised over $250,000.

Johnson is an assistant professor of education at St. Andrews University, where she also oversees tutoring outreach, working to place university students in Scotland County Schools to tutor school-age children. From 2002 to 2013, she was employed as a special education teacher. She has spent six years serving as coordinator for children and youth at her church.

As local program coordinators, Wells and Johnson will assist in the implementation of Special Olympics activities within Scotland County by leading a volunteer committee that will provide sports training and competition opportunities along with health and wellness initiatives for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This involves recruiting, training and managing volunteers, increasing athlete participation and raising funds in support of the program.

To get involved in the local program committee or to donate to Special Olympics Scotland County, please contact [email protected]

About Special Olympics North Carolina

Since 1968, the organization has used the transformative power of sports to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Nearly 40,000 athletes in North Carolina inspire thousands of coaches, sports officials, local program committee members and event organizers involved in Special Olympics statewide. SONC offers year-round training and competition in 20 Olympic-type sports on local and state levels as well as health and wellness initiatives to improve the health status and increase access to community health resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Youth become agents of change through Unified Champion Schools, an education and sports-based program created by Special Olympics to build an inclusive environment among youth with and without intellectual disabilities as well as empower them to become youth leaders and create change in their community. Visit Special Olympics North Carolina at www.specialolympicsnc.com. Engage with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.