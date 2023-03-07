LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is still looking for nominations for two of its annual awards recognizing volunteers from the community.

Nominations for the Dormagen/McLean Community Youth Service Award and Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award are due by March 31. The awards will be presented to the recipients during the 84th Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet which will be held on May 4 at the Cypress Bend Vineyards in Wagram.

The Dormagen/McLean Award, established in 2000 in memory of Chris McLean and Josh Dormagen, will be presented to a deserving Scotland County student or recent graduate that exemplifies the spirit of service, leadership, and positive growth among his or her peers.

Eligible nominees must be residents of Scotland County, and be between the ages of 15 and 21 as of Dec. 31, 2022. Additionally, nominees must have completed more than 60 hours of verifiable community or church service over the year and must not have any criminal record violations. While academic achievement will be considered secondary to community service, nominees must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 to be eligible for the award.

Last year’s winner of the Dormagen/McLean Award was Cooper Sutherland.

Established in 1988, the Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award is named for Wade Dunbar and Mary McCoy. This award goes to a Scotland County resident considered to be a civic-minded “unsung hero” who contributes to the community by giving his or her time and energy freely and unselfishly.

Last year’s Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life winner was Richard Massey.

Nominees must live in Scotland County and should have considerable community service experience.

Along with the Dormagen/McLean Award and Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award, the Chamber will also present the chamber volunteer of the year, the business of the year and the small business of the year.

“This event is a wonderful networking opportunity for many individuals, businesses and organizations,” said Chamber Chair Paul Brooks. “Most importantly we get to celebrate the accomplishments of the local business community and individuals for their work and achievements.”

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a reception that includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, an open bar and live entertainment. The presentation of the awards will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Chamber and sponsorships are currently available. To RSVP, make a nomination or receive more information contact 910-276-7420, visit the office at 606 Atkinson Street in Laurinburg or go to www.laurinburgchamber.com/chamber-awards.