LAURINBURG — Vendor applications are open for the 2023 SpringFest in downtown Laurinburg.

The two-day event will see plenty of activity downtown on April 28 and 29 with Laurinburg After 5, the Scotland Memorial Foundation FUNd Run and the Spring Arts Festival.

“We’re all really excited about SpringFest this year,” said SpringFest Chair Bob Dean. “Our vendor applications for Saturday are open already and people can sign up online. If you know of anyone who might be interested or if you are interested yourself visit the Storytelling Arts Center’s website.”

While the event is still working out the details for the day Dean said they are hoping to continue with some of the activities and events from last year like the student art show, to get more young people in the community involved as well as performances by local dance teams and entertainment throughout the day.

“We’re planning on having two bands throughout Saturday as well as bouncy houses for the kids so there will be something for everyone in the family,” Dean said. “It’s going to be a fun day on Main Street and we’re all really excited about putting on a great event for the community.”

Friday will be the kick-off event with New Local performing for the first Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5 event of the year.

“We are so excited that New Local will kick off the 2023 series,” Chamber Executive Director Chris English previously told the Exchange. “New Local premiered in Laurinburg at the 2022 July Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5 and became an instant crowd favorite.”

Friday will also include the packet pickup for the Scotland Memorial Foundation FUNd Run from 3 to 6 p.m. and the race will kick off all of Saturday’s events.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the one-mile walk and the 5K begins at 9 a.m. The money raised via the run will go to helping the Foundation buy new Mobile Mammography equipment which will help bring screenings to residents in the more rural part of the community who aren’t able to get to the hospital for their screenings.

To become a vendor for SpringFest visit www.storyartscenter.org or call 910-277-3599.

For more information on the FUNd Run and to sign up visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Laurinburg/SMFFUNdRun4Life.