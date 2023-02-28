Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons forced entry through a rear door and stole a laptop and home security camera.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Cooperative Extension on East Cronly Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had removed the license plate from one of the government vehicles. The tag was later recovered by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

LAURINBURG — Tractor Supply reported to the police department on Monday that someone stole a pair of boots valued at $100. The boots were recovered and there is no suspect at this time.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Todd Circle reported to the police department on Friday that someone used their financial card twice at Lowe’s without permission. The total was $427 and there is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Daytwaun Hair, 33, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday on a warrant for injury to personal property. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Carolyn Bethea, 53, of Phritz Street was arrested Saturday on a warrant for simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Darryl McLean, 29, of Salley McNair Road was arrested Sunday for trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was given a $150 bond.