LAURINBURG — Despite a date change and chilly weather, the inaugural Black History Parade was a success.

The Sunday afternoon parade ended with between 35 to 40 entries and African American Heritage Committee, Inc. President Darrel “BJ” Gibson, Jr. is already looking forward to next year’s event.

“It was absolutely wonderful,” Gibson said. “For it to be our first one, having changed the date and dealing with cold weather, it was great.”

Gibson added his favorite part of the event was getting to see the youth who were participating who were interacting with the honorees in the parade, like grand marshal Loretta Rena McNeill.

“I would simply say thank you to the community,” Gibson said. “Thank you to our police chief who graciously led the parade along with other officers, some of the deputies from the Sheriff’s Department, our sanitation and public work employees, and fire department staff … celebrating black history as a part of American history is imperative to show our young people how far we have come as a community.