WADESBORO — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at an Anson County convenience store won a $2 million prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Speedway on East Caswell Street in Wadesboro. The North Carolina ticket as well as two others in Delaware and Texas won the largest prize nationally in the drawing.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Since it was a Power Play ticket, the prize doubled to $2 million.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

No one won Saturday’s $120 million jackpot so it climbs to $131 million as an annuity, or $66.9 million in cash, for Monday’s drawing. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise on average more than $2.5 million a day for education.

Last month, Diane Ingram, a substitute teacher in Hamlet, won $1 million in a second-chance drawing.