JOHNSON, Tenn. — The Knights traveled to Johnson, Tenn. for a three game series over the weekend against the Johnson Royals of the Appalachian Athletic Conference. The Knights were able to take all three games, including two games in which the offense was able to score 11 runs, and one contest where the pitching was able to earn a shutout, as well. All three wins come as conference victories, as the Knights will claim an early first place holding in the AAC with a 3-0 conference record.

Game 1 vs. Johnson Royals

W, 6-0

Tyler Barfield (Laurinburg, N.C.) got the start in this one and threw an absolute gem by going six innings, and scattering six hits while striking out five batters, and not allowing a single run to come across the plate. Shawn Taylor (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) cleaned things up in relief, as he went a clean three innings while striking out four batters and only allowing a single hit in his outing. Samuel Rosario (Lenoir, N.C.) led things for the Knights offensively, as he went 1-for-4 at the plate with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to help will the Knights to the shutout victory.

A majority of the Knights’ runs came in the top of the third inning, when they unleashed for four runs in the frame. A passed ball and an error helped things, while Joshua Benfield (Stanley, N.C.) collected an RBI double to center field to drive in a run.

Game 2 vs. Johnson Royals

W, 11-6

The Knights were able to score six runs in the first two innings of the ball game and nine runs in the first four innings, as the bats were able to heat up early in this one. Brycen Seymore (Marion, N.C.) was able to open things up in the first inning with a two-run RBI base knock to help get things going for the Knights. In the second inning, Jude Drzemiecki (Roanoke, Va.) blasted a two-run double to right field while a passed ball and an error helped the Knights collect six runs altogether in the frame. Chance Blum (Dublin, Ga.) was officially able to blow the game open in the top of the fourth inning, when he was able to smash a double to left field to drive in three Knights baserunners.

Nate Moretz (Taylorsville, N.C.) took to the mound for the start in this one and threw three innings while allowing two earned runs, and striking out five Royals hitters. Ryan Cleary (St. Pete, Fla.) had a great day on the mound in relief, as he came into the game in the fourth inning and went 2 2/3 innings while striking out two batters and only allowing two hits.

Knights win all four matches in weekend men’s volleyball tourney

The men’s volleyball team hosted a five team contest over the course of the weekend. The participating teams in attendance were fellow Appalachian Athletic Conference teams Truett-McConnell and Webber International, along with NCAA Division II opponent Alderson Broaddus. AAC member Milligan was also in attendance; however, they participated as a club team and the results were “unofficial” on the matchups.

Game 1 vs. Truett-McConnell

W, 25-7, 25-17, 25-21

The Knights picked up their first win of the weekend against an AAC foe in the Truett-McConnell Bears. The Knights started out hot with an opening 25-7 win in the first set, and, after rotating some of the squad into the game, they were able to capture the next two sets in fairly dominant fashion. Hugo Gonzalez-Gutierrez (Segovia, Spain) led the way in kills for the Knights, as he finished with 11 out of 27 total attacks. Following up for the Knights was Juan Silva (Elizabeth, N.J.) and Francisco Figueroa (Fajardo, Puerto Rico), who each finished with five kills apiece.

The Knights were able to consistently find great spaces on the court, as they finished with a combined 38 kills over the three sets, to go along with a .266 hit percentage. Danilo Negrao (Brasilia, Brazil) played a pivotal role in setting up his teammates throughout the afternoon, as he racked up a game-high 18 assists in the contest.

Game 2 vs. Webber

W, 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-25, 15-12

The Knights’ second game of the weekend came against another conference opponent in the Webber International Warriors. This one went all the way down to the wire, as the game went all the way to a fifth set, where the Knights were able to close it out 15-12. After falling in the first set, the Knights showed great resilience in taking commanding wins in the second and third sets. Leading the way for the Knights in the kill category was Hazem Aldeghafar (Cairo, Egypt), who recorded 14 total kills in the contest to lead the Knights. Jamere Jackson (Chicago, Ill.) also came up huge in multiple occasions, as he was able to rack up 11 kills for his team.

Dakota Hotaling (Center Moriches, N.Y.) was able to showcase why he’s one of the best setters in the AAC, as he was able to rack up an astounding 43 assists and put his hitters in great positions all game long. Leonardo Cirqueira (Brasilia, Brazil) performed incredibly on the defensive side, as he collected a team-high 17 digs and add three assists in the matchup.

Game 3 vs. Milligan

W

*Stats and scores are unavailable as the match was deemed a “non-contest.”

Game 4 vs. Alderson Broaddus

W, 25-22, 25-23, 30-32, 25-17

The Knights’ final matchup of the weekend came against NCAA Division II opponent, the Alderson Broaddus Battlers. After the Knights narrowly took sets one and two by a combined five cumulative points, set three had a whopping 62 total points between the two sides, before the Battlers were able to close out the set. In set four, the Knights were able to showcase some of their most dominant volleyball of the match, as they were able to close it out with a 25-17 scoreline.

Leading the way offensively for the Knights was Jackson and Aldeghafar, who both were able to put up 13 kills in the contest. Kenton Bedford (Midlothian, Va.) had a fine game, as the middle blocker was able to contribute nine kills in the match, as well. Hotaling was active all match, as he registered 43 assists in the contest while adding three block assists in the match, as well. Alex Vazquez-Sanchez (Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico) also had a great match, as the defensive specialist registered 12 digs, a solo block, and a service ace.