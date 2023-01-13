Arrest

LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday for breaking and entering and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Niyja Spain, 21, of Pee Dee Circle from Marion, South Carolina, was arrested for failure to appear in Bladen County for no operator’s license. He was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Thomas Jay Prevatte, 43, who told officers he was homeless was arrested Wednesday for a warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny in Stanly County. He was given an $8,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Bobby Pearson, Jr., 24, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Mecklenburg County for resisting arrest. He was given a$1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Pride Auto Wash of South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that $100 was taken from the coin machine.

LAURINBURG — Tyron Campbell, 19, of Crestline Road was arrested Thursday for resisting arrest. He was released to his family.

LAURINBURG — Kidjah Ingram, 29, of Knox Street was arrested Thursday on a warrant for arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, injury to personal property and felony probation violation. He wasn’t given a bond.

Break-in

LAURINBURG — Taylor Heating and Air on U.S. 501 reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 6 that someone broke a fence and then stole a wheelbarrow, 10 copper coils and 100 lbs of copper.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a gift card.

WAGRAM — A resident of Arch McLean Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that the home was broken into and three TVs and two pairs of shoes were stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oak Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a .22 caliber firearm along with $187.

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a 32-inch TV, an air conditioning unit and shoes were stolen after someone forced entry through the side door.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Walters Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 6 that unknown persons stole four dogs from the property. On Monday the resident reported that five more dogs were stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corbett Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 7 that someone broke into their vehicle and stole three firearms.

GIBSON — A resident of Quick Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons had stolen their 2014 Honda Accord.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday their firearm was missing after a party.

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Fieldcrest Road on Tuesday after it was reported that a trailer, chains, straps, and keys for equipment were stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jessica Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that $30 was stolen.

LAURINBURG — The Food Lion in Northside Square reported to the police department on Tuesday that a white female came into the store and stole paper towels, cat food, clothes detergent and beer then left in a black F-250.

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Presbyterian Church reported to the police department on Tuesday that a catalytic converter was taken off a church van.

LAURINBURG — Bath and Body Works at Scotland Crossing reported to the police department on Wednesday that four black females entered the business and began loading multiple items in shopping bags. As the suspects were leaving without paying the clerk attempted to stop them by grabbing a shopping bag and was struck by that suspect. The women then left and fled in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone stole their 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of Douglas Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a person with a rifle robbed them of $3,000.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 6 that their bedroom window had been broken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone cut two tires on the victim’s vehicle and spray-painted the side of it.