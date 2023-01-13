ABERDEEN — The Scotland men’s and women’s bowling teams faced off against the Southern Lee Cavaliers and Union Pines Vikings Thursday evening in Sandhills Athletic Conference action.

Against Southern Lee, the Lady Scots won all five points, while the men’s team won three points. Scores for the Lady Scots against the Cavaliers were 107-82, 124-72, 103-99, and 117-62. Scores for the men’s team against the Cavs were 198-160, 147-151, 202-165, and 136-158.

Against Union Pines, the Lady Scots secured three points and the men’s team earned one point. Scores for the Lady Scots against the Vikings were 83-134, 103-82, 117-111, and 125-115. Scores for the men’s team against the Vikings were 163-169, 176-239, 151-178, and 223-161.

The Lady Scots’ leading bowler on the day was Nateya Scott, while the men’s team’s leader was Landon Malloy.

The Scots return to the lanes on Jan. 19 against the Pinecrest Patriots at the Laurinburg Bowling Center. Matches begin at 4 p.m.