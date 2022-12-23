The first-place winner of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and ‘Tis the Season was 11121 North Gates Drive.

LAURINBURG — The winners are in for the third annual Great Christmas Light Contest.

The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and ‘Tis the Season have announced this year’s first-place winner as 11121 North Gates Drive. They will receive $500 as the first-place winner.

The $300 second-place winner is 21540 Seals Road, and the $200 third-place winner is 13160 Currie Drive.

The full list of the homes participating are:

12661 Cotton Drive; 1204 Franklin Avenue; 11121 Northgates Drive; 11081 Northgates Drive; 21540 Seals Road; 15980 Fieldcrest Road; 13160 Currie Drive; 408 Bundy Lane; 602 Graham Court; 12921 Blues Farm Road; 12961 Gibson Road; 12881 Stratford Drive; 6460 Peeles Chapel Road; 808 N Gill Street; 710 McLean Street; 419 Scotia Lane; and 12841 N Pine Villa.

The pins of each address can be found via Google Maps https://goo.gl/maps/iCBeb3Zc7JHe6gHi7.