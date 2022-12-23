CHARLOTTE — Members of the Scotland coed wrestling team competed in the 2022 Elizabeth Barry Memorial on Dec. 22 and 23 at Mallard Creek High School.

Results for the matches are listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

120

Semifinals – Minnie Locklear (Scotland) over Layla Vasquez (Trinity) (Fall 2:51)

120

1st Place Match – Brooke Jackson (Mallard Creek) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 4:26)

170

Semifinals – Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Johnny Bryant (Trinity) (Match decision 10-1)

182

Cons. Round 2 – Dominique Midgett (Mallard Creek) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:30)

The Scots will be back on the mat Dec. 29 and 30 for the 2022 Holy Angels Invitational at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The event begins at 11 a.m. both days.