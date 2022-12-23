LAURINBURG — A fight led to the theft of a vehicle and warrants out for a Laurinburg man.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, 26-year-old Trejon Monley of Elliot Drive was in a vehicle at the Pine Acres Lodge with a 31-year-old woman of Raeford on Wednesday. The two began to argue.

When Monley began to assault the female, who was in the driver’s seat, she got out of the vehicle and fled.

Monley moved into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The woman’s phone was still in the vehicle, and she used the tracking to locate the vehicle and notify the police. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop Monley on R Graham Street, but he stopped the car and fled on foot.

Officers were not able to capture him.

Warrants were obtained for Monley on the charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and driving while license revoked.

This is not the first time police have looked for Monley, as he was arrested in 2018 in connection to a murder. At the time, he was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, illegally possessing a firearm, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The charges are in connection to a shooting that occurred near the former I. Ellis Johnson School on July 18 where 42-year-old Derrick Dent was located after being shot. He later died due to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the location of Monley can contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-8146.

Anyone who wishes to make a tip but wants to stay anonymous can submit a tip via Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, on the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com, or download the free mobile app at p3tips.com.