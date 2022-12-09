LAURINBURG — Food Lion continues to support Scotland County with a donation to the Restoring Hope Center Inc.

Food Lion recently gave $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to the Restoring Hope Center to help feed the community in their time of need.

This donation will go to providing hot meals to children in the community during the Summer Meals Program, where more than 7,500 meals were given out last year.

“There are not enough words to express our appreciation for the generous gift we received from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation,” said Executive Director of Restoring Hope Center Faye Coates. “Every year, with the help of an army of loyal and dedicated volunteers, there are multiple feeding sites established throughout the county where the children can go to get these meals. We would like to thank every donor and every volunteer who helped make this possible.”

Restoring Hope Center, Inc. has been committed to the people of Scotland County and beyond for more than 22 years. There are many programs that the organization offers to help community families who may need assistance.

One of those is the Summer Meals Program. The agency finished its 15th year making breakfasts and hot lunches available to children while they are out of school in the summer.

“Summer meals provides meals for children in the community when school is not in session,” said Program Coordinator Sharon Quick. “This will help defray the cost of making sure we have those meals available for the kids.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint.

Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $17 million in grants.

“We love being a part of the community and being able to have the opportunity to be a part of this,” said Food Lion Store Manager Kaytie Ichikawa.

The foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates.

For more information, visit foodlion.com/in-our-community/food-lion-feeds/charitable-foundation-grants.