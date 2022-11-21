LAURINBURG — Carolina Container employees took time out of their work day on Thursday to enjoy Thanksgiving festivities and time to fellowship with one another.

According to Human Resource Manager Jackie Gardner the staff takes time out once a month to show appreciation to their workers.

“The human resource team decided to get each of our plants to participate in a friendly contest each month which is a great way to promote employee engagement and recognize our teams,” said Gardner. “We began this in September of this year.”

According to Gardner, the team decides on an overall theme for each month and then each plant has a small committee of employees to work together and decorate their break room or training rooms with their unique interpretation of the theme.

“Each plant submits pictures to our corporate office and then we have a committee that judges to name the winner for the month,” Gardner explained. “We also usually give out frozen turkeys to all our employees. This year, it was decided that we would give a gift certificate to each employee so they could use it to purchase a ham, turkey and/or the fixings for their family’s Thanksgiving meal.”

In September the human resource team held a game day football event where each employee wore the colors of their favorite football team. Those who participated were entered into a drawing to win a prize.

“In October we held a Halloween event,” said Gardner. “Employees worked together to make our spooky decorations.

“And of coursed in December we will hold a Christmas holiday and winter themed event,” Baker added.

What/Who is Carolina Container

According to Gardner, Carolina Container is an independent, privately-owned company with a unique, family-value approach to the way it does business.

“As a member of the New Indy Containerboard companies, Carolina Container prides itself on delivering only the highest levels of quality and service to all business partners,” Gardner said.

“We were founded in 1928 in High Point. The facility was the first corrugated container plant in the Carolinas and was the only one between Atlanta, Georgia and Washington, DC, “ added Gardner. “A corrugated box company was a very new industry in those days, since most companies that shipped goods used veneer or wooden boxes.”

Baker concluded the interview by saying the company is always looking for individuals to join the team.

“It is easy to apply on our website www.carolinacontainer.com,” Baker said.