ELLERBE — Ellerbe native JoAnn A. Blyther was selected as the Department of North Carolina Legionnaire of the Year for 2021-2022, at The American Legion Department of North Carolina Annual Convention in Raleigh in June.

She was selected for this prestigious award from many submissions from across the state.

Blyther is a graduate of Richmond Senior High School (1973, ‘First of the Finest’), retired Army Officer, and Co-Organizer of American Legion – Ellerbe Post 73.

This year she again received the Department Commander’s Coin for recruiting new members and National Commander’s Pin for recruiting and renewing members during the year.

The New Post Pioneer Award was awarded to JoAnn A. Blyther and William B. Fraser, Jr., In Appreciation for Assistance in the Organization of a New Post of the American Legion for the purpose of serving Veterans in the Department of North Carolina. This award is signed by National Commander Paul E. Dillard and National Adjutant Daniel Wheeler.

District Commanders who create a new American Legion Post in their respective District by the May target date, went to our own District 16 Commander, Clifton Bell. District Cdr Bell is a member of Post 177 in Southern Pines, NC.

The Department of North Carolina New Member Recruiter by Post, Class F Certificate of Achievement and Pin went to JoAnn Blyther of Ellerbe Post 73.

The New Post Development Pins went to all Post Charter Members of Ellerbe Post 73. Ellerbe Post 73 was chartered in November 2021 and was approved for its permanent charter at the North Carolina Annual Convention. Members receiving this pin include:

Blyther, JoAnn Bostic, R.C.

Brown, JR, Rudolf Brown, Oliver

Brown, Ophelia Brown, Tavalous

Capel, Marissa Capel, Thomas

Coley, Kirk Collins, Raymond

Everette, Rashidi Fraser, Jr., William

Harris, Charles Hart, Tommy

Hereford, Barabra Knight, Carla

Lassiter, Jr., Clarence Lassiter, Regina

McBride, Darius McCauley, Orin

Mills, Freddie Mills, Maxine

Pearson, Jerry Robinson, Cepado

Sivels, Lexis Thomas, Dozier

Thompson, Marshall Wall, Melissa

Williams, Warren

While all Veterans are welcome to join Post 73, Veterans in the Ellerbe, Hoffman, and Norman areas are especially asked to contact Post 73.