LAURINBURG — There’s still time to apply to be a vendor for the annual Christmas on Main event.

On Nov. 20 downtown Laurinburg will be the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit with various vendors, deals from local merchants and performances.

“We’re accepting vendors until Nov. 14 for Christmas on Main,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Mary Allison Yancey. “We want this event to be as big as possible with as many vendors as possible, so if you have something you want to sell or know someone who might let them know to contact us.”

Yancey added the dance teams will go from 1 p.m. to around 3 p.m. with an exact schedule being announced closer to the event.

“We’re really excited about this event and continuing to grow it,” Yancey said. “The vendors will be out downtown from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with carriage and trolley rides, ice skating and plenty more to do. To end the day there will be the tree lighting at 5 p.m. and we’re hoping for a good crowd to come out for that as well.”

Myra Stone will also be having pictures with Santa in her studio on Roper Street, she is already all booked out but will be taking walk-ins from 12 to 2 p.m., more information can be found on her Facebook page.

There is also still time to sign up for the Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade put on by the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Christmas celebration begins Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and the final deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 11 before late fees are applied.

The parade will follow the same route as years past and begin at the corner of Railroad and South Main streets and will end at South Main Street and Plaza Road. The entry fee and registration are due Nov. 11. The entry fee will double for any registration received after the deadline. Prices for non-commercial entries are $40 and commercial entries are $60.

For information about how to obtain an entry for the parade the Chamber at 910-276-7420.