LAURINBURG—Scotland County Schools is one of 200 school districts across North Carolina that will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grant according to the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools.

According to a press release from DPI, Scotland County Schools will receive $163,000 in grant funding.

“The School Safety Grant enhances schools’ efforts to keep our students safe,” said Karen W. Fairley, executive director of the Center for Safer Schools. “We’re thankful that we had the funding available to distribute, and we know it will go to good use.”

Scotland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said the grant will allow the district focus on one of its core values.

“Two years ago, our community adopted safety as one of our core values and today we continue to place emphasis on a safe environment. The additional funds provided via the Safe Schools grant will allow Scotland County Schools to extend our existing partnerships with the City of Laurinburg Police Department and the Scotland County Sheriff’s office through the hiring of two additional School Resource Officers. Once the positions are filled, we will have a full-time School Resource Officer assigned to every school. Also, we received funds for restorative practices training. I am proud to work in a state that values safety and serve with a team of dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to ensure our students, team members, guests, and partners receive a great public education experience,” she said.

About the School Safety Grant

In 2018, the General Assembly worked to launch a new School Safety Grant Program to improve safety in public school units by providing grants for school resource officers, services for students in crisis, training to increase school safety, safety equipment in schools and additional school mental health support personnel.

Since then, more than $120 million has been awarded to public school units across North Carolina.

About the Center for Safer Schools

The Center for Safer Schools serves to promote safe learning environments for North Carolina K-12 schools. The CFSS serves as a hub of information and technical assistance on school safety to school faculty and staff, law enforcement, youth-serving community agencies, juvenile justice officials, policymakers, parents/guardians and students. CFSS staff focuses on school climate, school discipline and emergency preparedness concerns for North Carolina’s public K-12 schools.

CFSS staff is available to provide training, guidance and technical assistance upon request for school faculty and staff and those working with children and adolescents.