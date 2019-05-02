RALEIGH —Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 81 of North Carolina’s counties in March, increased in three, and remained unchanged in 16.

Scotland County’s unemployment rate in March came in at 6.9 percent with 790 individuals out of work. That’s a big drop for Scotland County, whose jobless rate in February was 7.9 percent.

In the region, Robeson County’s rate was 5.8 percent; Richmond County’s was 5.5 percent; Hoke County’s was 5.1 percent; Anson County’s was 4.4 percent; and Cumberland County’s was 5.2 percent.

Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 11.5 percent, while Buncombe County had the lowest at 3.2 percent. Thirteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases and two remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount at 5.3 percent had the highest rate and Asheville had the lowest rate at 3.3 percent.

The March not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 4.1 percent.